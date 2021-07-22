Sytner Group celebrates young technicians after Covid-19 forced Elite Technician Programme to be abandoned

Sytner Group has finally celebrated the finalists of its 2020 Elite Technician Programme after Covid-19 forced the renowned event to be canned last year.

The programme, which was founded in 2017, sees some of the best young technicians in the country going head-to-head in a series of automotive challenges.

The winners of the 2020 programme had been due to join the Penske Team at NASCAR All-Stars Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway but the pandemic broke out before champions could be crowned.

Now however, the 39 finalists have finally got their moment in the sun with a celebration of their talents at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

They spent the day being celebrated in their own private pavilion on the hill, hosted by Mel Rogers, director of human resources at Sytner Group, and Francesca Summers, human resources project manager who runs the Elite Technician programme every year.

Rogers made a speech about how special and valued the finalists were, before all of the technicians sat down to enjoy lunch alongside Roger Penske, founder, chairman and CEO of Penske Automotive Group, Bud Denker, executive VP of Human Resources at Penske Automotive Group and Darren Edwards, CEO of Sytner Group.

Discussing the importance of the event, Rogers said: ‘Our technicians are such a crucial part of our progress as a company – their drive, talent and passion for the profession is the backbone to our aftersales departments.

‘This competition is industry-leading, and it is important we continue to provide opportunities like this to show how much we value our colleagues. This competition also really sets us apart from other dealer groups within the industry.

Commenting on the celebrations, Summers added: ‘Whilst it was disappointing not to be able to hold the final of the competition, celebrating at Goodwood Festival of Speed made for a fantastic day and allowed us to recognise more technicians than ever before.

‘We very much look forward to the future of the competition in 2022 and rewarding more of the outstanding technical talent within our business.’