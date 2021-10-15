Sytner Group signs up to Mental Health Charter

Sytner Group has reinforced its commitment to the well-being of its staff by signing up to the Mental Health Charter.

It has already been rolling out mental health training but said it wanted to raise more awareness and help employees gain more of an understanding of mental health.

Following World Mental Health Day last Sunday (Oct 10), the company hosted a webinar for employees with charter founder Michael Lloyd to introduce the initiative and explain how it could help.

Jodie Williams, head of diversity and inclusion at Sytner Group, said: ‘The webinar was a fantastic opportunity for colleagues to get to know Michael and the Mental Health Charter.

‘It was a great insight into the initiative and how it could help individuals.

‘As a business, we have made great strides in supporting mental well-being in the workplace and this is another great step in the right direction.

‘Having the right training and culture within the business was the first step to understanding mental health, raising awareness and being able to help others and point them in the right direction should they need help.’

The charter offers businesses awareness and support resources, and will hold awards for companies that show their commitment to their employees’ well-being.

Sytner Group staff will also have access to mindfulness techniques, wellness journals, tips on maintaining good mental health, e-books, home-working tips, policy templates and induction training.

In addition, more employees will be trained in mental health first aid.

Lloyd said: ‘I am so pleased and overwhelmed that Sytner Group is leading the way to mental health awareness within the workplace.

‘We are really looking forward to working with Sytner Group on building on the awareness for mental health throughout the business.’