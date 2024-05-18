Teen spirit for Bowker Mini as it lends support to racing prodigy Ashley

Bowker Mini is helping rising racing star Ashley Gregory with her bid for more triumphs and trophies.

The 19-year-old, who was the Junior Ministox Champion three times, will be one of only two female competitors in this year’s Vertu Mini Challenge Series.

Her partnership with the Blackburn- and Preston-based car centres means Bowker Mini will appear on her race suit and car as well as on the display banner outside the awning at events.

Gregory, who hails from from Rossendale and began her racing career when she was just 10, said: ‘Racing is my life – it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

‘Bowker’s support is a wonderful validation of my efforts and achievements so far.

‘The Vertu Mini Challenge is a real step up for me. But with the right people behind the team, it’s exciting to dream about what we can achieve together.’

She started racing for fun on a quad bike on homemade tracks at the age of seven, and has now claimed more than 120 trophies and multiple significant race victories.

In 2019, Gregory debuted in the Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) Scholarship, where she was a finalist.

She and her family then decided to compete independently, and by the following year, she’d already achieved two podium finishes in the JSCC. By 2021, she’d added a race win and several fastest lap times to her achievements.

This season, Gregory is competing in the Vertu Mini Challenge Series for the second year, helped by what Bowker told Car Dealer was ‘a partnership more than a simple cash-for-logo sponsorship’.

The dealership chain said: ‘While money is involved, Ashley can claim mechanical advice, discounted genuine Mini parts and will enjoy social media promotion. The rest is flexible, depending on what needs arise during the season.’

Her entry into the series in the first year marked a significant step up in competition, seeing her finish P12 in class and enjoying two rookie wins.

Jonathan Rogan, head of business at Bowker Preston and group aftersales director, said: ‘We are thrilled to support a young talent like Ashley.

‘It’s important that Lancashire encourages young people with such a passion for motorsport in the county.

‘Ashley has already enjoyed enviable success and we look forward to seeing more podiums and trophies this season. We are proud to be part of her journey.’