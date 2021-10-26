Tesla Model 3 becomes Europe’s best selling car as list is topped by an EV for the very first time

Europe’s best selling car was an electric vehicle for the very first time last month, as the Tesla Model 3 claimed the top spot in September.

New data has revealed that 24,591 Model 3s were sold in Europe throughout the ninth month of the year, making it the first vehicle manufactured outside of Europe to top the rankings.

According to analytics firm, JATO Dynamics, the Model 3 had a 2.6 per cent share of the market in September.

The company believes that the model’s strong performance is largely down to Tesla’s end-of-quarter sales push, with September an historically strong month for the US firm.

In order to claim top spot, the Model 3 beat off strong competition from the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero, which came in second and third place, respectively.

The results highlight how much EVs have grown in popularity in recent times, with registrations for electrified vehicles swelling by 44 per cent in the month to 221,500 units.

Meanwhile, registrations of diesel vehicles fell by 51 per cent to 167,000 units, as motorists become more environmentally aware.

Despite it being a strong month for EVs, total registrations across the board fell by 25 per cent in September to 964,800.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, said: ‘Dealers continue to face issues with the availability of new cars due to the chip shortage.

‘As a result, unwilling to wait more than a year for a new car, many consumers have turned to the used car market.

Last month saw all 26 European markets continue to outperform the same period in 2020, although JATO says ‘the gap has narrowed’.

By the end of the first half of the year, registrations were 27 per cent up on the same period in 2020, but this has now fallen to just seven per cent.

Munoz added: ‘This year, the industry has responded well to the the pandemic, but it is now facing new supply chain challenges.

‘The growing popularity of EVs is encouraging, but sales are not yet strong enough to offset the big declines seen across other segments.’

The new figures also highlight the rising popularity of SUVs, which are on track for a 50 per cent market share.

Last month, 45.6 per cent of the passenger cars registered in Europe were SUVs – the highest ever monthly share for the segment.