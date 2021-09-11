Log in

Tesla Model S Plaid sets new EV record lap time at Nurburgring

  • Tesla sets new EV lap record at Nurburgring
  • Confirmation came from boss Elon Musk
  • Model S Plaid is new halo model as it’s ‘so good’

Time 46 seconds ago

Tesla has set a new production electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its new Model S Plaid, according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

The Tesla boss’s tweet shows the new model, a halo version of the Model S, set a lap time of 7 minutes 30.909 seconds around the notorious 12.8-mile ‘Green Hell’.

Averaging 103mph, this time eclipsed the previous quickest EV lap time – set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo in 2019 – by 12 seconds.

Musk said that the car was ‘completely unmodified’ though he added that another modified Plaid with ‘added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires [sic]’ would also be used in an effort to cut the car’s lap time even further.

The Plaid is a high-performance version of Tesla’s Model S – its largest saloon car. Equipped with three electric motors and capable of achieving the 0-60mph sprint in ‘under 2 secs’ according to Musk.

A more powerful version – badged Plaid+ – was penned to bring 1,100bhp but has officially been cancelled.

In July, Musk tweeted ‘Plaid+ is canceled [sic]. No need, as Plaid is so good’.

You can watch the lap record in the video at the top of this story

