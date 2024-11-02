Tesla’s self-service test drives could remove the need for dealers in future

In a move that could do away with car dealers altogether, EV maker Tesla has introduced a self-service test drive function where potential buyers can organise a drive, take a spin and not have to speak to a single member of sales staff.

Potential customers can organise a test drive in a Model 3 or Model Y using its app in less than a minute. On the day of the drive, the customer just turns up at one of 17 sites in the UK, unlocks the vehicle with the app and is given a safety and vehicle usage guide on the touchscreen. If they have any questions, they can call using the app.

For security’s sake, Tesla tracks the test-drive cars using GPS and limits the drive to 30 minutes, after which it will not restart.

Drivers cannot go more than 100 miles, must be over 20 years old and commit to a contract promising to indemnify the company for damage, fines and parking tickets. They must also have no more than six penalty points on their licence. However, no credit or debit card details are held by the company.

Tesla says the focus of the idea is ‘to eliminate the monotony associated with test driving a new car’.

Teslas is known for its paired back approach to sales and marketing, with only a handful of dealerships, no sales literature and no TV, radio, online or print advertising, relying instead of the evangelical approach of owners on social media and the celebrity of CEO and ‘techno-king’ Elon Musk to promote the brand.

‘The best marketing is to make a great product and have your customers become your marketing team,’ Musk said.

According to Tesla, at the end of the test drive the car ‘can simply be returned to its original spot, belongings can be collected, and it can be locked using the Tesla app again. It’s as easy as it sounds.’

The scheme was piloted at three locations in the UK and has now been introduced across the country and Europe.

However, analysts have said they don’t think Tesla’s approach will be widespread.

According to The Times, Matthew Beecham, analyst at S&P Global Mobility, said Tesla was ‘tapping into the demand for convenience and autonomy among tech-savvy consumers’ and it transforms the process ‘into a joyride rather than a chore’.

He added: ‘While technology enhances efficiency, the complex landscape of electric vehicles still requires a knowledgeable touch to ensure a seamless transition for new buyers.’