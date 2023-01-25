The key to avoiding frustration and not wasting customers’ time

Keys are essential assets to every business, especially vehicle keys, whether they’re in the showroom, service department, paint and body shop, or even when you need to access a place or a safe with confidential information.

The location of keys isn’t always at the forefront of your mind until they’re missing.

For example, it’s frustrating when a key isn’t available when a customer comes to collect their vehicle.

Locating the key can be time-consuming and inconvenient for the customer. There are many examples of times when keys are misplaced or in the wrong hands.

Fortunately, Keytracker Ltd has thought about the solution and has worked hard for 26 years to help businesses prevent these issues.

It’s successfully expanded into new markets and has developed its product line to provide the broadest range of solutions on the market for the management of keys and valuable equipment.

Keytracker is proud to announce that it has been supplying its management systems to 16 market sectors within 17 countries, with its mechanical peg-in, peg-out board proving to be a best-seller worldwide, as it provides immediate visibility for each key.

Keytracker has been developing new and innovative ways to help organisations manage their keys and assets efficiently.

In doing this, it established intelligent lockers and electronic systems, which have also gained popularity over the years thanks to the advanced technology.

Many organisations have seen the benefits of Keytracker’s innovations.

The automotive industry, in particular, reigns as Keytracker’s best customer, as many of its products were designed with car dealerships, garages, workshops, depots and private hire companies in mind.

Keytracker’s key management systems will help streamline and simplify all client processes, whether for a large car dealership, an independent dealership with a few cars, a depot or a pre-delivery inspection centre.

Some dealerships have more than 2,000 vehicles in stock at any one time.

The challenge of managing large quantities of keys precisely requires the right system to ensure smooth and efficient operations, respecting the time involved of customers and employees.

A great example of this is Keytracker’s magnetic block system, which is a simple key storage and vehicle identification solution, ideally suited to vehicle repair outlets but could work for any business that needs to easily identify a vehicle in a crowded yard or storage area.

Alternatively, Keytracker’s electronic products use the latest software and state-of-the-art hardware to tell the whole story of vehicles and users while sending automatic alerts and reports as required to help management become more efficient and increase profitability.

Here’s a quick glance at Keytracker’s testimonials from a couple of major retailers:

Tesla: ‘The best thing about the Keytracker system is the safety feature, and it’s synced to Tesla’s ERP System, which has made our day-to-day operations easier.

‘With more than 40 staff using the system each day, we have saved approximately 10-15 minutes a day.

‘I would recommend the same system for other departments within the automotive industry and not only in the workshop/service sector.’

Arden Maidstone BMW: ‘The system makes things a lot more organised and process-driven as we can control it.

‘It is used by our 50-plus staff and Keytracker has improved our day-to-day operations as it is great quality, excellent service and has a great range of products.

‘The best thing about Keytracker are the lovely people we have arranging our orders.’

Contact Keytracker at [email protected] or on 0121 559 9000.

Alternatively, you can visit www.Keytracker.com.

