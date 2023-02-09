The Little Car Company celebrates racing pedigree of Ferrari with Pacco Gara

The Little Car Company has created a special version of its Ferrari Testa Rossa J.

The Pacco Gara has more power than the standard Testa Rossa J, which itself is a fully electric 75 per cent scale reproduction of Ferrari’s famous 250 Testa Rossa.

Power is increased from 16bhp to 19bhp, adding zip away from the line.

The Bicester-based manufacturer and Ferrari worked together closely on the Pacco Gara to ensure it met the Italian supercar manufacturer’s strict standards.

It has a new roll cage for added protection, but it can be removed if drivers prefer to keep the clean lines of the Testa Rossa J.

Inside is a Sabelt racing harness bolted to the chassis and roll hoop, mimicking the ones on Ferrari’s F1 cars. There’s also an extra exterior mirror on the driver’s side, just like on the original 250, which was launched in 1957.

For an even sportier feel, the Pacco Gara has adjustable dampers and brake bias to let drivers tune the car to their needs.

Drilled brake discs and a quicker ratio steering rack also help make the Testa Rossa J feel even more alert.

A tonneau cover over the passenger side has been fitted as well – just like on the original – crafted from the same leather as the interior.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, which has been behind high-end scale versions of some of motoring’s icons, said: ‘The Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a modern reimagining of not only one of motorsport’s most iconic racers, but also one of the most important cars of the 20th century.

‘As we launch the new special Pacco Gara edition of the Testa Rossa J, we have given it a racing boost, with exciting advances to both the aesthetic of the car and the overall performance.

‘Our team has worked meticulously to ensure that each new feature of the Pacco Gara enhances the driving experience of the Testa Rossa J.’

