It probably seems like there’s been just one news topic that has dominated 2020 – the coronavirus pandemic.

But when we looked at the visitor figures for the stories on the Car Dealer website, we found that wasn’t entirely the case.

In fact, pretty much a constant – and reassuringly so for many car dealers – during a year that saw such radical and swift changes to lifestyles and buying habits was used cars.

It’s also worth mentioning that our full switch to digital during the year resulted in a massive – and we do mean MASSIVE – increase in the number of visitors to our website.

To put it into context, 2019 drew nearly 600,000 visits – mainly from the UK, as you’d expect, but with Antarctica (yes, seriously) among the far-flung regions also checking us out.

2020, however, saw that number go stratospheric.

At the time of compiling this list, we’d had a phenomenal 8.5 million visits from across the globe, so a big thank you to everyone for making us their automotive industry news destination in this turbulent year.

But what were 2020’s most popular stories on Car Dealer?

Here are the top five – and the most-read one actually turned out to be one of our more recent pieces…

The five used cars you should NEVER buy according to Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer

Mike Brewer certainly knows a thing or two about buying and selling cars. He’s bought thousands of them over the years in his career as a used car dealer and presenter on TV’s Wheeler Dealers.

To mark the upcoming Car Dealer Used Car Awards – which will highlight the very best dealers and models to buy in the UK – Brewer wrote exclusively for us about the cars that definitely won’t be on our winners’ list.

Once the pandemic took hold and stringent restrictions were brought in, though, it had a huge effect on the car industry – not least the MOT and servicing sector, and people turned to us in their droves to find out the answers to their burning questions.

In second place was…

Government confirms six-month MOT extension could be cancelled at any time as industry calls for it to be ended now

while third and fourth most popular were, respectively,

Have MOTs been cancelled during the coronavirus? Do I need a car service during the crisis?

and

Will there be an MOT extension for second lockdown? Can I still get an MOT and service during lockdown?

It was back to used cars for fifth place on our most-visited chart, with our look into what might happen to their prices after the (first) lockdown lifted. We spoke to a number of experts for

Investigation: Is now a good time to buy a used car and what will happen to used car prices?

We’ve enjoyed bringing you the stories and features YOU wanted to read and we look forward to bringing you even more of what you like, so make sure you stay with us – whatever next year throws everyone’s way.

Here’s wishing you all a happy, healthy and prosperous 2021!