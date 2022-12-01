These were Motorway’s top 10 most in-demand used cars of 2022

While the new car market has been stuck in first gear this year, the used car industry has continued in the fast lane to meet the ongoing demand for quality cars.

Finding the best-quality stock at the right price has been absolutely key for car dealers to make the most of the used car boom.

With more than one million car owners using Motorway every month, we have been flush with superior stock for dealers to buy across all makes, models and prices throughout the year.

So, just like last year, we’ve taken a look under the bonnet to see which stock attracted the most bids in 2022 – from SUVs and supercars to EVs, hatchbacks or super-minis.

And today, we can exclusively reveal the cars that really got dealers’ engines revving in our daily online sales.

Really new, not nearly new

The car that took pole position in 2022 was a Range Rover Autobiography, pictured at top.

While Range Rover is a much-sought-after status symbol, this particular model created the most buzz because of its age.

With a 2022 reg plate, this car wasn’t just nearly new, it was pretty much really new, with only 295 miles on the clock!

And with wait times for some new cars now at more than a year, the dealer that snapped up this Range Rover would have been delighted with their purchase.

This wasn’t the only model in the Top 10 that was less than a year old, though.

A BMW X5 in eighth place also had a 2022 reg plate, although this car had been driven a lot more, clocking up almost 11,000 miles in less than 12 months.

EV bidding wars

The other nearly-new car to make the list was one of two EVs that featured in the Top 10.

A two-year-old Mini Cooper S Electric that had only travelled 9,800 miles slid into sixth place with a flurry of bids – making it one of the hottest properties on Motorway.

Similarly, a BMW i3 that had done around 33,000 miles in five years also proved popular with dealers keen to stock up on EVs to sell.

Golden oldies

However, it’s not just nearly-new or EVs that created a bidding frenzy on our platform.

Older cars in good condition with low mileage also created a lot of buzz in our daily sales.

A BMW 520D that was over 10 years old but with fewer than 40,000 miles on the clock took second place out of all the cars sold on Motorway this year.

And in seventh place was a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C180 – this saloon was in great condition and in 18 years had only done 12,685 miles, so was a real gem for the lucky dealer who made the winning bid.

Ford goes the distance

As we’ve said before, the Fiesta may have been given the chop by Ford but it’s alive and kicking in the used car market.

A Ford Fiesta Zetec took fourth position in the Top 10 most-bidded-on cars, while a Ford Focus came in third.

Similar in age and mileage, they both attracted a large number of bids from our dealers who recognised there is still high demand for these models.

As 2022 nears its end, it is clear that used cars are still very much in demand across the board – with so much quality stock going live in our sales each day, a car sale is agreed through Motorway every four minutes.

We very much look forward to helping even more dealers find the best, most unique private stock in 2023.

If you need more stock for your dealership, Motorway has hundreds of exclusive, privately owned used vehicles to buy every day – sign up for free at Motorway.

Motorway’s top 10 of cars that had the most bids in 2022