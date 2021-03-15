Thames Valley Police are appealing for information following the theft of four Mitsubishi pick-ups from a dealership in Oxfordshire.

Six thieves broke into Bristol Street Motors Mitsubishi Banbury last month and stole four Mitsubishi L200s, according to the Oxford Mail.

The gang entered the dealership on Southam Road, Banbury, between 11pm and 11.55pm on February 28 and drove away in the vehicles.

Two of the pick-ups were later found about three miles away near Middleton Cheney in south Northamptonshire, about three miles east of Banbury.

The vehicles are believed to have been abandoned because they ran out of fuel.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information on the incident and to recover the other two L200s.

Investigating officer PC Philip Morris of the Smarter Resolution Team, based at Bicester police station, told the Oxford Mail said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43210085198.

‘If you don’t want to speak directly to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.’