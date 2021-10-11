Three more Manheim physical auctions sites reopen

Manheim has confirmed it has opened three additional physical auction sites from today (Oct 11).

The sites in Bristol, Manchester and Washington will be joining Colchester, Birmingham and Leeds to offer exclusive trade-only access to selected auctions, said Manheim Auction Services.

The firm said the sales are part of Manheim’s existing sales programme and will naturally also be open to all trade buyers online via Simulcast.

Manheim has also confirmed it is also continuing to waive online buyer fees.

LCV sales will continue to operate online-only, however.

Liam Quegan, Manheim managing director, said: ‘With used car demand at record highs, it is more important than ever that we help connect dealers with the right stock across a choice of channels.

‘With more physical auction centres now open, more than 50 sales each week and further investment in our existing digital platforms – including Simulcast – too, Manheim is providing a flexible sales programme that reflects the needs of sellers and buyers.’

Manheim said that no pre-registration is required to attend physical auctions, but buyers are asked to respect Covid-secure measures.