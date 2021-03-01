Thurlow Nunn Group has appointed Will Tew as its new managing director, it has announced.

Tew, already a director of Thurlow Nunn (Holdings), replaces James Thurlow and becomes the sixth formation of the family to be involved in the business.

James Thurlow has taken a non-executive chairman role for the Thurlow Nunn Group of Companies, in addition to his role as Managing Director at the Group’s Agricultural Division, Thurlow Nunn Standen.

Making the announcement, Thurlow said: ‘Will has demonstrated his passion for the business and for continuous improvement, he has gained the respect of his colleagues and made a valuable contribution to the improved performance of Thurlow Nunn.’

The business also announced Philip Addinall will retire from his role as group finance director in May, and will be succeeded by Ashleigh Lewis who joins as chief financial officer from March 1.

A statement said: ‘Philip has been with the company since 2008 and during this time he has made a significant impact on the group, controlling finances and being involved with the group’s many acquisitions and new developments.’

Lewis joins after leaving a 20-year career with Moto Hospitality where her most recent position was finance director having also held commercial roles.

James Thurlow added: ‘We were impressed by Ashleigh’s open communication skills, her finance and commercial background and her valuable experience in retail.’

Thurlow Nunn says Tew is already planning the creation of new roles within its vehicle division to support the rapid investment into digitalisation, notably advertising a digital sales graduate programme through which he hopes to attract new entrants into the industry.

Tew said: ‘In the past 12 months we have seen some significant changes in automotive retailing with the accelerated onset of digital activities.

‘Thurlow Nunn intends to ensure that they provide the best omnichannel customer experience from it’s 11 franchised locations, and two non-franchised.’