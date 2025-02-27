Tim Holden returns to the helm of family-run Holden Group as Martyn Webb departs

Family-run car dealer Holden Group has appointed a new MD following a strategic review and the role has gone to a very familiar face.

The firm announced this morning (Feb 27) that founder and owner Tim Holden will return to the position he previously held between 2001 and 2023.

He will replace the outgoing Martyn Webb, who departs after a successful two-year stint, which saw the group redevelopment its Kia and Volvo showrooms across the east of England.

Holden says he returns ‘fully energised and relishing the challenges’.

Commenting on his return, he said: ‘It has been invaluable to have the opportunity to step back, reflect on the lessons from my previous tenure, and observe a different leadership approach.

‘It feels fantastic to be back, and I am fully confident that we will continue to drive the business forward.

‘As with much in life, it’s all about timing. Unfortunately, we introduced various costs into the business just as the market began to shift.

‘Following our review, we are now in a better position to navigate the further challenges ahead – such as increased National Insurance contributions and Minimum Wage rises – and to benefit from the investments made over the past 18 months.’

During Webb’s time at Holden Group, he established a group call centre facility, improved management information reporting infrastructure and upgraded IT systems.

He also integrating a new HR platform and oversaw the development of a new website, which is set to launch soon.

Paying tribute to the departing CEO, Holden said: ‘I would like to personally thank Martyn for his support and the legacy of positive changes he has delivered. We wish him every success in his next chapter.’