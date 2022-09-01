Tim Smith is appointed CEO of Automotive Transformation Group

Automotive Transformation Group has promoted Tim Smith to become its chief executive.

Effective from today (Sep 1), it sees him move up from the post of chief revenue officer – a role he’s held for 15 months.

The Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) was formed in July last year following the merger of GForces and Autofutura.

Smith, who replaces Christian Erlandson, was commercial director of information technology firm GForces since 2005.

More announcements about the senior executive team, including the new chief revenue officer, will be made in due course.

ATG said Smith would use his wealth of experience in the automotive and technology sector to lead the development of the group’s strategy and deliver the resources needed to satisfy evolving industry demands.

It follows the recent launch of its proprietary NetDirector digital retailing suite, with Smith having played a major role in its creation and direction.

Smith said: ‘For almost two decades I have lived and breathed automotive transformation.

‘In that time, I have been lucky enough to play an integral role in the development of the group’s strategic goals, helping to innovate industry-shifting products to support our customers through rapid evolution.

‘I am excited to use this knowledge and experience to master this new challenge as CEO of Automotive Transformation Group as we take the next step in our mission to simplify automotive sales for retailers, OEMs, financiers and fleet suppliers across the globe.’

Executive chairman David Riemenschneider added: ‘Tim has developed an unparalleled understanding of the challenges faced by the industry.

‘He is perfectly placed for this promotion, having delivered the group’s strategic direction during an unprecedented period of uncertainty.

‘I am confident that Automotive Transformation Group will prosper under Tim’s leadership and passion for delivery, innovation and success.’