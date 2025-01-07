Time running out to book your discounted Car Dealer Live 2025 tickets

Time is running out to book your Car Dealer Live tickets at early bird prices as the discounted rate ends Friday.

Tickets for our not-to-be-missed event for the motor trade – sponsored by Auto Trader – are still available at bargain rates, but these will finish at 5pm Friday (Jan 10).

After that ticket prices will revert to their standard prices.

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event – which takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum – for £130 at early bird prices (usually £160).

Tickets including a hotel room the night before and access to the pre-event social gathering are £280 (usually £310) for car dealers.

Supplier tickets to the event are also available and it is essential the correct tickets are booked.

If you can’t make the event, streaming tickets are available, giving access to a live stream of all sessions on the day as well as the ability to watch any of them back. Streaming tickets cost £190 at early bird prices (usually £220).

Car Dealer is proud to donate 10% of all ticket sales to Ben, the automotive industry charity. All prices exclude VAT.

The thought-provoking conference brings together leaders from across the automotive industry to hear exclusive research from a range of experts.

Designed to give car dealers best practice advice and tips for their business, attendees will hear headline interviews with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, John O’Hanlon the Waylands Automotive CEO, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Cars UK, will all take to the stage for separate headline interviews.

Attendees to the one-day event will also hear exclusive research from our event partners, all of whom will be revealing exclusive insights on the day.

Guests can expect fascinating insights from headline partners Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Cox Automotive, Motorway, Jato, Experian and Google.

Panel discussions will also take place on the stage with franchised car dealers, as well as car manufacturers.

Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group director and Jason Cranswick, chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investments, are already lined up for the franchised dealer panel.

Car retailing legend Daksh Gupta and automotive industry charity BEN leader Rachel Clift are also set to share the stage for a special talk discussing ways of coping with stress in the motor trade

At the 2025 event, Car Dealer is also offering a hotel package with all tickets which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

For full details and ticket booking head to the event website CarDealerLive.co.uk.