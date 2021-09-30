Time running out to enter Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 – nominations close 5pm TOMORROW

Dealers and businesses just have until tomorrow to nominate themselves or their colleagues for a Used Car Award.

Nominations will close at 5pm on Friday, October 1 – and dealers and firms are being urged to take part before time runs out.

Since nominations opened in July, hundreds of entries have been received – all in the hope of taking home one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be returning as a physical event on November 29.

Held at The Brewery in central London, Mr Wheeler Dealer, Mike Brewer, will once again be handing out gongs to the best dealers and companies in the used car industry.

Speaking to Car Dealer (in the video at the top of this story) ahead of nominations closing, Brewer said: ‘If you’re a dealer you should definitely be entering the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘Winning an award will give you a badge of honour, and the integrity you and your company deserves. It’s going to let the world know you’re trustworthy, you’re honest and deliver excellent customer service.

‘The awards are the biggest and the best in the used car industry in the UK. Once you pin that to your website or behind your desk, customers will then know they can trust you.’

Brewer added: ‘It’s also an amazing party – and this year it’s going to be a knockout, with hundreds of people! Why? Well, they all want to be seen at the event of the year.

‘Make sure you enter yourself for an award and I look forward to seeing you in November and handing over your winner’s gong.’

Filling out the nominations form only takes a few minutes and can be submitted online.

Once the nominations have closed tomorrow, Judges will assess every business nominated and the first round of judging will produce a Nominations List which will be released on October 8.

Those on the Nominations List will then be entered into the mystery shopping phase and a Used Car Awards shortlist will be revealed on October 25.

There are 22 categories to be nominated in.

Categories and their sponsors for this year’s awards include:

Headline sponsor: Black Horse

Dealers’ Dealer – GardX

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used Car Product – Händler Protect

Social Media User – iVendi

Use of Video – Carwow

Used Car Website – CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership – Blue Motor Finance

Used Car Sales Team – Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsorship available

Future Star – Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – RAC

Used Car Supermarket – Autoguard Warranties

Newcomer Dealership – 1Link Trade Buyer

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer *NEW!* – Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn – Auto Trader

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement – Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement – GardX

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsorship available

Used Car of the Year and individual Car of the Year categories – City Auction Group

The pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino are being hosted by eBay Motors Group, and there will also be an amazing afterparty, hosted by GardX.

Guests to the awards evening will be asked to show Covid passes to attend the event or a negative lateral flow test result.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Nominations close on Friday, October 1.

Any supplier interested in taking one of the few remaining sponsorships or booking a table is encouraged to contact the Car Dealer team via [email protected] or on 020 8125 3880 as soon as possible.

You can watch last year’s digital awards here.