Automotive performance technology company TLA has become the new owner of van-buying guide website VanGuide.

It joins CarKeys.co.uk and Askaprice.com in TLA’s stable of first-party publishers, as well as Honest John and Next Green Car among its third-party publishers.

VanGuide.co.uk was launched in 2018 and seen the number of unique visitors grow by 200 per cent year on year.

The purchase, for an unspecified sum, has strengthened TLA’s reach in the LCV market.

Anton Hanley, chief executive of TLA, said: ‘We’re proud to have acquired VanGuide.co.uk as its website is a trusted source of high-quality commercial vehicle information for buyers and enthusiasts throughout the country.

‘Combining their excellent content and extensive audience with our technology and processes will allow us to create even more quality opportunities for our clients to connect with hard-to-reach consumers and increase sales.’

Van registrations dropped by one per cent to 27,283 in December after three months of growth.

They plummeted by 20 per cent as a whole in 2020, with 292,657 vehicles registered during the year – 73,121 fewer than in 2019 – as the impact of the pandemic and uncertainty over the UK’s future relationship with the EU cut demand towards the end of the year.

The most popular van in 2020 was the Ford Transit Custom, which notched up 43,551 sales. It was followed by the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter at 23,506 and Ford Transit at 21,724.

Van market ends 2020 down by 20 per cent