Tokyo’s concept cars, JLR’s parts bottleneck and Dunkley talks Cazoo

Experian Automotive boss Gerardo Montoya joined the Car Dealer Podcast this week as the team discuss future technology, the Tokyo Motor Show, broken Jaguar Land Rovers and much more.

Following James Baggott’s trip to Japan for the motor show, there was plenty to be discussed about the potential of hydrogen cars on UK roads, to BMW’s Neue Klasse, Honda’s creations and, of course, flying cars.

Montoya shared his views on changing technologies and what’s really important for car dealers to think about.

He said: ‘One thing that is crucial to me, at the moment at least, is the new way [of selling]. The technology and the new online journey, converting into OEMs selling directly, right?

‘Agency models in the market, this is disrupting the way retail worked in the past because now everyone wants to be in front of the client; either the OEM, the finance company, an online retailer, anyone.’

‘So, those interfaces are changing, and for me, it’s a bit more disruptive today than any other discussion about if an autonomous car will come out or not?,’ the Experian boss explained.

‘It is important because you know, for players in the market, things have shifted and they will have to adapt to accommodate to to a new reality.

‘I still think that online journeys or purely online journeys will be the future.’

