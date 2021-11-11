Log in

Top 10 car makes and models that hold their value best revealed in new data

  • Top 10 car brands that hold their value the most after five years is revealed
  • Based on data from Carwow, it also compiled the top 10 models based on this
  • Land Rover topped the list while most brands were worth less than half of what they were five years before

Time 13 mins ago

Land Rover has topped the charts of the car brands that hold their value the most after five years, according to new research from Carwow.

The figures were generated using data from its Sell Your Car service – previously Wizzle and recently acquired by Carwow – looking at how much of their original values cars had held five years on.

It revealed not only the makes but also the models that have retained the most value after five years in 2021, which can be seen below, and Land Rover had two vehicles also place in this.

Land Rover vehicles were found to hold 63 per cent of their value after five years, three percentage points more than its nearest rival.

While there were plenty of premium brands making the top 10, there are some that may be a surprise.

Placing second on the list was Honda with 60 per cent and in third place was Fiat with 56 per cent, just beating Mercedes, which retained 55 per cent of values.

Of all of the Volkswagen Group brands, only Seat made the top 10 with 46 percent.

Carwow values

Compared to sister-brand Land Rover, Jaguar scored only 46 per cent placing joint sixth with Seat, followed by Nissan and Toyota both with 44 per cent.

Completing the top 10 were Vauxhall and BMW, scoring 43 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

Sepi Arani, commercial director at Carwow,said: ‘It’s well known that many cars dramatically drop in value as soon as they leave the garage, so knowing that some well loved brand such as Land rover can hold up to 63 per cent of their original price value five years later, is a positive insight.

‘This is also something to keep in mind if a driver is buying a vehicle with the intention of selling it a few years later.

‘Now is also a great time to consider selling your car, as a shortage in semiconductor chips has resulted in a long waiting list for new cars, meaning more people are turning to the used market for their next car, subsequently increasing demand and increasing prices – which is even better news if you already own one of these vehicles that hold their value well.’

The top 10 car models that hold their value

1 Mercedes C-Class Coupe

  • 63 per cent of value held after five years

3= BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series

  • 61 per cent of value held after five years

3= Mercedes C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate, Feb 2021

  • 61 per cent value held after five years

4 Honda Civic

Honda Civic

  • 60 per cent of value held after five years

5 Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF Driving

  • 58 per cent of value held at five years

7= Volkswagen Golf R

Biggest month-on-month price rises revealed

  • 57 per cent of value held after five years

7= Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque

  • 57 per cent of value held after five years

8  Fiat 500

Fiat 500

  • 56 per cent of value held after five years

10= Vauxhall Astra

Front of the new Vauxhall Astra

  • 53 per cent of value held after five years

10= Range Rover Sport

  • 53 per cent of value held after five years

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

