Toyota and Lexus open 24/7 Amazon stores for parts and accessories sales

Toyota and Lexus have opened Amazon stores for customers to buy genuine parts and accessories.

The new stores on Amazon’s UK website will provide 24/7 ‘quick and easy access’ to parts and accessories for current and recent models, said Toyota Lexus GB.

Customers will also receive the same guarantees on items as if purchased from dealers.

Toyota and Lexus said the Amazon stores are ‘steadily increasing their ranges’ and in time will offer a ‘thousands’ of items, ranging from brake pads and wiper blades to boot liners, roof bars and carpet mats. Gazoo Racing-branded items will be available too.

Rob Giles, Toyota (GB) customer services director, said: ‘We are always looking at how we can improve our service to customers, which includes making it easy and convenient for them to obtain the items they want for their vehicle whenever they need them and wherever they are.

‘These new stores give our brands an official presence in one of the UK’s most popular online shopping services, while retaining all the quality and performance guarantees our customers expect.

‘The range available is impressive and expanding fast, covering every aspect of vehicle ownership, from wear-and-tear items to accessories that people can confidently fit themselves.’