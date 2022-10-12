Trade To Trade – Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year 2022

Buying good quality stock at the right price is one of the motor trade’s toughest tasks – so a trade-to-trade partner that offers a great platform and plenty of used cars is vital.

Trade To Trade does exactly that and more.

Car Dealer Power survey respondents this year had no hesitation in naming the firm the best to do business with – the third year on the trot Trade To Trade has taken home this category’s top accolade.

Established originally as a Facebook group by James Vaughan and Ben Mitchell in 2018, the firm has quickly risen to the top of its sector and now offers proper trading platform via a smartphone app along with the Facebook group.

‘Getting the recognition for the hard work we have put in mean a lot – it’s recognition by your peers,’ said Vaughan.

‘It just makes it all worthwhile, because we and the team work super hard. It’s just that recognition that people enjoy using our app and Facebook platforms – it means everything to us,’ added Mitchell.

With used cars still being hot property in 2022, businesses like Trade To Trade which trade in secondhand cars have been top of their game.

But how have the last 12 months been?

‘We’ve been performing very well,’ explained Mitchell. ‘We have seen influxes of vehicles at times such as September, when new cars are starting to come through a bit more and that’s generating part-exchanges.’

More and more dealers have been using Trade To Trade’s platforms this year, too.

Mitchell said: ‘There are lots more dealers coming on board including large dealer groups that have 10-man teams that have 100 used cars in stock, and the one-man-band guys who are just starting out and need a leg-up.’

The Car Dealer Power win in 2022 means even more to the enthusiastic duo as it has been a hard year for them both.

Vaughan said: ‘Ben and I both lost our fathers over the last 12 months and things like this [winning a Car Dealer Power award] means so much – I would like to think our fathers would be so proud.’

You can watch the interview in full in the video at the top of this post.