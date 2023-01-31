Transport for London launches £110m scrappage scheme as ULEZ expansion draws nearer

As the controversial expansion of London’s Ultra Lower Emission Zone (ULEZ) approaches, Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new £110m scrappage scheme.

The public fund has been set up to offer cash incentives for drivers to scrap or upgrade vehicles which do not meet expanded ULEZ requirements

Payments of up to £5,000 will be available to those on low-income or in receipt of disability benefits, ahead of the zone’s expansion in August.

The full £5,000 figure will be available to those with wheelchair-accessible cars or vans, while drivers of a standard car can receive up to £2,000 to scrap their vehicle. Motorcycle riders can also receive up to £1,000 for scrapping their bike.

Applicants also have the option of receiving a combination of cash and annual bus and tram passes, too.

In order to qualify for the scheme, drivers will need to live within one of the 32 London boroughs or the City of London and receive certain benefits.

It has also been announced that applications will only be valid from owners who have not already received a grant payment from the previous ULEZ car and motorcycle scrappage scheme.

85 percent of vehicles in outer London are already ULEZ compliant. For those that aren’t – we’ve launched the biggest ULEZ support & scrappage package ever, to help: ✅ Londoners on lower incomes

✅ Disabled Londoners

✅ Small businesses and sole traderspic.twitter.com/9C6fwK6P1Q — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 30, 2023

Any vehicle in the scheme must be registered with the DVLA while having insurance, valid road tax, and MOT. Its owner must also have been the registered keeper 12 months prior to the launch of the scrappage scheme (January 30, 2023).

Drivers looking to take part in the scheme must be receiving one or more of a list of benefits which includes Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Housing Benefit, among others.

Sole traders, small businesses with up to 10 employees or charities with a registered address in London which operate a van or minibus that doesn’t comply with ULEZ standards can also get up to £9,000 to help scrap their current vehicle and replace it with an electric alternative.

