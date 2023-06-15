Tributes pour in for car salesman killed in tragic accident on Las Vegas stag do

A car salesman has died after being involved in a tragic accident while on a stag do in Las Vegas.

Chris ‘Tangy’ Moran, sales director at findmy.car in Ossett, Wakefield, died after being hit by two cars on Interstate 15 in the early hours of last Friday (June 9) morning.

Since the incident, tributes have been pouring in for the 32-year-old with girlfriend launching a desperate campaign to bring his body home.

Georgia Cooke says that any money left over after flying the amateur rugby league player back to Britain will go to his heartbroken family.

She initially set a target of £35,000 but has already blown that figure out of the water. At the time of writing, the donations total almost £38,00, with contributions from more than 1,000 people.

Moran was experienced within the motor trade, having previously set up CalderCar with business partners Joe Ellis and Karl Cole.

The business, which helps people find used cars, was eventually rebranded and now trades as findmy.car.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘Chris was involved in a tragic accident and it is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to an exceptional leader, a dear friend and an invaluable member of our team.