Log in
Harrogate Justice Centre, Dec 2020Harrogate Justice Centre, Dec 2020

News

Troubled dealership ordered to pay more than £1,100 for failing to tell police name of suspect

  • Police had wanted name of Vauxhall driver believed to have committed an offence
  • Northgate Cars of Keighley is found guilty of failing to provide identification
  • Dealership was already facing being struck off register of companies and dissolved

Time 37 seconds ago

A beleaguered dealership in West Yorkshire that failed to tell police the name of a driver who it was claimed was guilty of an offence has been fined £1,000.

Northgate Cars, whose address is given at Companies House as Unit 5 Beta Works, Halifax Road, Keighley, was found guilty of the offence in its absence when a representative failed to attend the trial at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court, pictured, according to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

The newspaper report said a request was made last October at York’s Traffic Bureau by or on behalf of North Yorkshire Police’s chief officer.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

It related to the identity of a person driving a red Vauxhall Insignia who was believed to have committed an offence.

The offence wasn’t specified, but the Telegraph & Argus said the dealership was fined £1,000.

It was also told to pay a £100 surcharge towards victim services as well as £85 costs, making a total of £1,185.

The money needs to be paid by February 15.

Advert

Car Dealer has found that the Registrar of Companies gave notice on January 4 that Northgate Cars will be struck off the register of businesses and dissolved within two months unless a reason is given as to why it shouldn’t happen.

The Companies House website also shows that three of its four directors – Nazakat Ali, Rafaqat Ali and Abbas Shahzad – resigned last year.

Shahzad Hussain is its sole director, having been appointed in October 2021.

Image via Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190