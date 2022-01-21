Troubled dealership ordered to pay more than £1,100 for failing to tell police name of suspect

A beleaguered dealership in West Yorkshire that failed to tell police the name of a driver who it was claimed was guilty of an offence has been fined £1,000.

Northgate Cars, whose address is given at Companies House as Unit 5 Beta Works, Halifax Road, Keighley, was found guilty of the offence in its absence when a representative failed to attend the trial at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court, pictured, according to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

The newspaper report said a request was made last October at York’s Traffic Bureau by or on behalf of North Yorkshire Police’s chief officer.

It related to the identity of a person driving a red Vauxhall Insignia who was believed to have committed an offence.

The offence wasn’t specified, but the Telegraph & Argus said the dealership was fined £1,000.

It was also told to pay a £100 surcharge towards victim services as well as £85 costs, making a total of £1,185.

The money needs to be paid by February 15.

Car Dealer has found that the Registrar of Companies gave notice on January 4 that Northgate Cars will be struck off the register of businesses and dissolved within two months unless a reason is given as to why it shouldn’t happen.

The Companies House website also shows that three of its four directors – Nazakat Ali, Rafaqat Ali and Abbas Shahzad – resigned last year.

Shahzad Hussain is its sole director, having been appointed in October 2021.

Image via Google Street View