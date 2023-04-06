TrustFord Bradford makes Easter ‘egg-stra’ special for children

Easter came early this year for children in West Yorkshire when TrustFord Bradford delivered more than 1,500 goodies including toys and chocolate eggs.

Pupils at Co-op Academy Delius and Chellow Heights Special School were treated to Easter eggs, sensory toys, soft toys, bubbles and jester hats after the dealership asked colleagues, customers, friends and family to donate.

The team raised more than £1,000 to buy the items, and dealership staff including assistant business manager Waheed Amini and commercial vehicle sales executive Paul Racher stood in for the Easter Bunny to present the items to the children at both schools.

Racher, who collects and donates Easter eggs every year, said: ‘My father was disabled, and I always like to help those in need. We wanted to donate the Easter eggs and toys to local schools to help put a smile on the children’s faces.’

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive of TrustFord, said: ‘At TrustFord, we’re always looking for ways to give back to our local communities and I am thrilled that children in the local schools received an Easter egg or a toy.

‘I would like to thank the team at TrustFord Bradford for their efforts and thank those who generously donated.’

Katie Hansard, community and family liaison officer at Chellow Heights, said: ‘We would like to send a huge thank you from all the pupils here.

‘We are overwhelmed by your kind and generous donations to our students, and we can see the hard work that has gone into sourcing the correct items for our children.’

Emma Hardaker, headteacher at Co-op Academy Delius, said: ‘Co-op Academy Delius would like to thank everyone at TrustFord who have contributed to the fundraising, which has resulted in the gifts being delivered to our pupils.

‘A lot of thought has gone into the gifts bought for the pupils and consideration has been given to the sensory needs of all our pupils.’