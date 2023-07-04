TrustFord throws open doors to new Carlisle dealership after £500,000 investment

TrustFord has officially opened the doors to its new dealership in Carlisle following a ‘significant’ investment.

The outfit has ploughed a hefty £500,000 into the project with the result being a new state-of-the art facility on Kingstown Industrial Estate.

The centre officially began trading yesterday (Mon) with an offering of new and used cars, as well as commercial and Motability vehicles.

Bosses say the new showroom is being staffed by a ‘knowledgeable and experienced team’, many of which have been recruited locally.

The site has created upwards of 20 new jobs in the local area, including a general manager spot, which has been filled by Mike Bell.

Bell was promoted from within TrustFord to lead the new team, as the firm looks to focus on retaining expertise.

Stuart Mustoe, CEO of TrustFord, said: ‘At TrustFord we’re always looking for ways to drive the standard in customer care and that’s why we’re investing across our network.

‘The opening of our site in Carlisle is an important milestone for us and represents our desire to bring the TrustFord experience to more customers.

‘I would like to thank our colleagues who worked so hard to get the site ready to open.’

The new site includes a seven-bay EV equipped aftersales workshop, enabling technicians to provide service, repair and MOT on any make or model.

It is also offering the group’s ‘Service NOW’ package, which guarantees vehicles are serviced in 60 minutes or less.