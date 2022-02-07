UK’s most popular used cars rose in value by close to 30 per cent in just 12 months, CarGurus says

The most in demand used cars have risen in value by close to 30 per cent in the last 12 months, new data has revealed.

Research by online platform CarGurus found that the UK’s 20 most in demand used cars appreciated by 26.3 per cent, in the 12 months to January 24.

According to the data, the Ford Focus (50 per cent), Ford Fiesta (36.7 per cent) and Mini Cooper (34.9 per cent) experienced the greatest jump in price.

They were closely followed by the Volkswagen Polo (33.6 per cent) and the Mercedes C-Class (32.5 per cent).

The car sparking the most searches on CarGurus among UK buyers was the Nissan Qashqai, which increased in price by 30 per cent.

Other models to attract huge search numbers included the Range Rover Sport, the Volkswagen Golf and both the Mercedes C-Class and E-Class.

Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights & analytics at CarGurus, said: ‘Buyers should be aware of a number of factors contributing to recent appreciation levels of Britain’s most popular cars.

‘The semiconductor shortage has contributed to the worst year for UK new car production since 1956 which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for used vehicles.

‘The resulting decline in available stock has therefore naturally driven up prices.

‘The outlook for 2022 will remain dependent on vehicle production; if it can come back to a pre-Covid level we’ll likely see a stronger recovery in sales and a potential reduction in pricing, otherwise we’re looking at a further continuation of 2021 trends.’

CarGurus’ top ten most searched cars

Nissan Qashqai

Average price in January 2021: £12,855.40

Average price in January 2022: £16,660.79

Difference: 29.6 per cent

Range Rover Sport

Average price in January 2021: £38,369.19

Average price in January 2022: £43,447.65

Difference: 13.2 per cent

Mercedes C-Class

Average price in January 2021: £17,353.76

Average price in January 2022: £23,001.30

Difference: 32.5 per cent

Mercedes E-Class

Average price in January 2021: £18,055.87

Average price in January 2022: £23,481.32

Difference: 30 per cent

Volkswagen Golf

Average price in January 2021: £13,917.59

Average price in January 2022: £17,971.00

Difference: 29.1 per cent

BMW 3-Series

Average price in January 2021: £15,932.78

Average price in January 2022: £18,710.84

Difference: 17.4 per cent

Ford Fiesta

Average price in January 2021: £9,051.35

Average price in January 2022: £12,372.07

Difference: 36.7 per cent

Ford Focus

Average price in January 2021: £10,830.44

Average price in January 2022: £16,250.39

Difference: 50 per cent

Range Rover Evoque

Average price in January 2021: £23,133.02

Average price in January 2022: £27,595.03

Difference: 19.3 per cent

Audi A3

Average price in January 2021: £13,575.98

Average price in January 2022: £17,013.61

Difference: 26 per cent