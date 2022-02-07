Log in
Used cars, people view cars on forecourt at Motorpoint Oldbury, 1st June 2020, via PAUsed cars, people view cars on forecourt at Motorpoint Oldbury, 1st June 2020, via PA

UK’s most popular used cars rose in value by close to 30 per cent in just 12 months, CarGurus says

  • The UK’s most searched used cars have soared in price by an average of 26.3 per cent over the past year
  • Ford Focus experienced a biggest hike with a 50 per cent increase year-on-year, CarGurus finds
  • Nissan Qashqai, the most in-demand used vehicle, rose by 30 per cent

The most in demand used cars have risen in value by close to 30 per cent in the last 12 months, new data has revealed.

Research by online platform CarGurus found that the UK’s 20 most in demand used cars appreciated by 26.3 per cent, in the 12 months to January 24.

According to the data, the Ford Focus (50 per cent), Ford Fiesta (36.7 per cent) and Mini Cooper (34.9 per cent) experienced the greatest jump in price.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

They were closely followed by the Volkswagen Polo (33.6 per cent) and the Mercedes C-Class (32.5 per cent).

The car sparking the most searches on CarGurus among UK buyers was the Nissan Qashqai, which increased in price by 30 per cent.

Other models to attract huge search numbers included the Range Rover Sport, the Volkswagen Golf and both the Mercedes C-Class and E-Class.

Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights & analytics at CarGurus, said: ‘Buyers should be aware of a number of factors contributing to recent appreciation levels of Britain’s most popular cars.

‘The semiconductor shortage has contributed to the worst year for UK new car production since 1956 which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for used vehicles.

‘The resulting decline in available stock has therefore naturally driven up prices.

‘The outlook for 2022 will remain dependent on vehicle production; if it can come back to a pre-Covid level we’ll likely see a stronger recovery in sales and a potential reduction in pricing, otherwise we’re looking at a further continuation of 2021 trends.’

CarGurus’ top ten most searched cars

Nissan Qashqai 2021

Nissan Qashqai

Average price in January 2021: £12,855.40

Average price in January 2022: £16,660.79

Difference: 29.6 per cent

Range Rover Sport

Average price in January 2021: £38,369.19

Average price in January 2022: £43,447.65

Difference: 13.2 per cent

Mercedes C-Class

Average price in January 2021: £17,353.76

Average price in January 2022: £23,001.30

Difference: 32.5 per cent

Mercedes E-Class

Average price in January 2021: £18,055.87

Average price in January 2022: £23,481.32

Difference: 30 per cent

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid Style

Volkswagen Golf

Average price in January 2021: £13,917.59

Average price in January 2022: £17,971.00

Difference: 29.1 per cent

Biggest month-on-month price rises revealed

BMW 3-Series

Average price in January 2021: £15,932.78

Average price in January 2022: £18,710.84

Difference: 17.4 per cent

Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta

Average price in January 2021: £9,051.35

Average price in January 2022: £12,372.07

Difference: 36.7 per cent

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

Average price in January 2021: £10,830.44

Average price in January 2022: £16,250.39

Difference: 50 per cent

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque

Average price in January 2021: £23,133.02

Average price in January 2022: £27,595.03

Difference: 19.3 per cent

Audi A3

Average price in January 2021: £13,575.98

Average price in January 2022: £17,013.61

Difference: 26 per cent

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

