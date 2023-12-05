Unlock efficiency with Keytracker’s ingenious electronic key management system

In the fast-moving world of automotive operations, efficiency is the key to success.

Every moment counts, and the implementation of a reliable system or process is crucial for a smooth business operation.

That’s what you get with Keytracker’s electronic key cabinet – a contemporary solution designed to improve your key management process and elevate your operational efficiency to new heights.

Why choose the electronic cabinet?

1. Impressive technology: Keytracker’s electronic key management system is leading the way in technological innovation.

Say goodbye to traditional, time-consuming manual management methods. The system combines advanced RFID technology and user-friendly interfaces to provide a seamless experience.

2. Customisable solutions: We understand that every automotive business is unique. That’s why Keytracker’s electronic solution can be altered to suit your specific needs.

Choose between locking or non-locking tracks, decide on your preferred controller interface – and you can even pick the type of door to fit your cabinet.

Whether you’re a dealership, rental agency or auto service centre, our system can be tailored to fit your workflow seamlessly.

3. Enhanced security: Security is our top priority. Keytracker’s electronic cabinet was designed with security at its forefront to help to improve productivity and eliminate the liability of unauthorised access.

With multi-factor authentication, you can secure the login process and ensure lost cards or disclosed PINs don’t become a risk.

4. Real-time tracking: Stay in control of your keys with real-time tracking. Know the location and status of each key instantly.

Our system also provides detailed audit reports, ensuring that accountability and transparency in key usage is available to you with just a click of a button.

5. Easy integration: Keytracker’s system is designed for easy integration with your existing systems, minimising downtime and maximising productivity from day one.

We also provide the option of cloud hosting as this provides security, is GPDR-compliant, regularly pen-tested and built on a resilient infrastructure, ensuring your software and transaction data are secure and always accessible.

Benefits at a glance

Efficient workflow: Save time and resources by eliminating manual key management

Accountability: Know who accessed which keys and when, promoting a culture of responsibility

Cost savings: Reduce the risk of lost or stolen keys, saving you money in the long run

Customer satisfaction: Deliver a seamless experience to your customers with faster key retrieval and return processes

Unlock the future of key management with Keytracker’s electronic key management system

Embrace the future of automotive efficiency with Keytracker.

Contact us today to schedule a personalised demonstration and discover how our electronic key management system can help to revolutionise your business.

It’s time to unlock a new era of efficiency and security with Keytracker!

Call 0121 559 9000 or email [email protected].