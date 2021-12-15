Log in

Used Car Awards

Used Car Customer Care sponsored by RAC Dealer Network, Winner: Acklam Car Centre

  • Highly Commended: Plympton Car Centre
  • Highly Commended: Prestige Diesels & Sports

Acklam Car Centre clinched the Used Car Customer Care trophy at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The Middlesbrough-based family business came out on top in a category that was hotly contested, with judges looking for great online feedback.

Our mystery shoppers raved about Acklam, which called them back instantly before offering a great service throughout the process.

It even sent them a WhatsApp video of the car that they were looking to buy.

That service, teamed with a plethora of superb online reviews, was enough for Acklam to take the title.

Chris Andrews, manager at Acklam Car Centre, said: ‘We’ve been in the trade now for over 20 years and every single year we’ve really worked hard on improving our customer care.

‘We’ve got a really refined sales process. Claire [Marsden] has been with us for 20 years looking after customers, and we’ve got hundreds of reviews now.

‘We train our team from start to finish – when the customer comes in, we are making sure they are getting the best treatment and just having in mind the value that adds to our business.’

Marsden, who is the service and aftercare manager, added: ‘The team work so hard, and from looking online all of the way through to the aftersales, our customers get the best service.’

Shortlisted for this award: 

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Chequers Cars
  • Prestige Diesels & Sports
  • Plympton Car Centre

It was a doubly successful night for Acklam, which also won the title of Best Used Car Dealership in the 51 to 100 cars category.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Acklam Car Centre can be incredibly proud of their achievements at the Used Car Awards.

‘They seriously impressed our judges and aced the mystery shopping. They were nominated in THREE categories and won two!

‘Our judges loved the way they looked after their customers and they were worthy winners of our customer care category.

‘They also picked up best used car dealership in our 51-100 cars category. It’s no mean feat winning one Used Car Award let alone two. What a year for the Acklam team!’

Pictured at top from left are Sean Kent, director – automotive Europe at category sponsor RAC Dealer Network, Chris Andrews, Claire Marsden, Liam Martin and Mike Brewer

