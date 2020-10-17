The deadline for Used Car Award nominations is closing in, and one dealer wants you to nominate yourself and others you respect in the industry to bring this year to an even more positive close.

Jamie Caple and his car dealership Car Quay picked up not one but two Used Car Awards in 2019, stunning him into near silence for the longest we’ve ever seen (not very long).

Caple picked up the Dealers’ Dealer of the Year award, one that comes down to the votes of others in the industry.

He told Car Dealer: ‘This year I’ve nominated ourselves and I’ve nominated some other people as well.

‘Clearly somebody nominated me and our business last year. I hope that someone else gets to feel how we felt when we won those awards.

‘It’s an amazing feeling.’

The Used Car Awards will this year be held online with a grand video ceremony – hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott on Wednesday, December 16.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 30.

The nominations will be announced on Wednesday, November 4 following the first round of judging.

After that, the mystery shopping is conducted and the shortlist revealed on Monday, November 16.

Caple, who chatted to Car Dealer Live recently in an interview you can watch above, added: ‘The Car Dealer awards matter – it’s like winning a motor trade Oscar.

‘In this industry, you’re a bit blinkered. Month-by-month can go by and you’re wrapped up in your own little world and then to be recognised by yourselves, it puts a real shine on your business.

Nominate yourself for a Used Car Award – Do it here

‘I had no idea at all. It just came out that I was up for it and I felt humbled that somebody would put my name forward but not for a second did I think I’d win that. Not a chance.

‘That’s why I think it wobbled me on the night.

‘You’ve got to put yourself in the running for these awards though. You could be the best motor trader in the world but unless you let people know about it you won’t be in the running.’

Derby-cased used car dealership Car Quay also picked up the Newcomer Dealership of the Year Award 2019 – but when it was announced that Caple had won the first award they thought that was it.

‘When I won that award, part of me was gutted and it sounds ridiculous, because I wanted the team to win,’ said Caple.

‘I thought we might get a highly commended, which would have been great. If I’d had a choice I would have absolutely chosen to win the second award – hands down.’

However, it all came good on the night and the whole team were over the moon to collect the award.

Caple said: ‘We’re so 100mph, that actually that moment, it does enable you to stop and take stock.

‘I want to win more, and that’s the thing with them, I won one last year and now I want to win one again.’

He added: ‘I really hope someone gets recognised from my personal nominations, because if I’ve helped somebody else feel how I felt then that’s brilliant.

‘I’ve said this on Car Dealer Live before, but you could change the trajectory of someone’s life by simply voting for them.’

Speaking with Caple and business partner Craig Vladimirovs, who both collected the Newcomer Dealership of the Year Award, they felt that they could have an extremely positive outlook but this year had been fantastic for them.

Caple added: ‘In normal trading times it’s brilliant; for someone to win it in the year of Covid-19 would probably make that award all the sweeter.

‘The vast majority of motor traders I’ve spoken to have been having it away, so it’s not been one of those years, I think from an independent point of view 90 per cent have been having the time of their lives.

‘Because we’ve been so wrapped up in it, we’ve not really had any time to celebrate that.’

To nominated for a Used Car Award, complete the short survey here before October 30.