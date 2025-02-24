Used car dealer blocks Land Rover dealership entrance with truck until his car is repaired

A used luxury car dealer blocked the entrance to Vertu Land Rover Leeds last week after he was told the warranty was void on his Defender.

Rob Kelly, who owns Exclusive Automotive in North Yorkshire, shared the two-day stand off on his TikTok page where he has more than 117,000 followers and millions of people have already watched.

After his car broke and Land Rover voided the warranty, he decided to park his 7.5-tonne Iveco flat-bed truck across the entrance to Vertu’s dealership until they agreed to give him a new engine.

He explained in the video: ‘My Defender engine is gone, car is under warranty. Now they’re trying to tell me, we’re not going to warrant your car because you’re overdue a service by 1,000 miles.

‘But, they wouldn’t give me a service until March and they can’t stop me driving the car because they can’t fit me in for a service.’

Kelly adds that his car had been with Vertu Leeds for 22 days and, according to the Daily Mail, previously had work done to the engine, but since then it broke again which resulted in it losing all of its oil.

When he’s told by police to move the truck because he’s causing a ‘public nuisance’, he returns the next day with a Lamborghini to block the entrance instead.

However, he follows this up with a video saying ‘luckily we’re not going to have a stand off because I’m getting a new engine’.

He said: ‘They’ve apologised, Vertu have helped, and they got me a new engine!

‘I’ve been in this morning and we’ve had a meeting, one-to-one like men, and we’ve resolved the situation. We’ve got an engine or replacement car, whatever comes quickest.’

A spokesperson for Vertu said: ‘After reviewing the case, we believe our colleagues correctly interpreted the warranty and service agreement terms.

‘However, we have worked with the client and JLR to resolve the issue, repairing the vehicle as a goodwill gesture.’

Picture credit: Rob Kelly/TikTok