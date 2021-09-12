Log in
Ford Focus that was for sale by Newton Cars. Image via Norfolk Trading StandardsFord Focus that was for sale by Newton Cars. Image via Norfolk Trading Standards

Used car dealer must pay out nearly £6,000 over Ford Focus that leaked exhaust fumes into cabin

  • Trading standards inspectors found a long list of problems with vehicle being sold by Newton Cars in Norwich
  • Owner Bryson Bowers had already been given guidance to ensure vehicles for sale were roadworthy
  • Car’s catalytic convertor was missing, as was a sensor to monitor exhaust fumes
  • Vehicle had major structural damage
  • Suspension spring and rear metal brake pipe were badly corroded

Time 5 mins ago

A used car dealer has been ordered to pay out nearly £6,000 for trying to sell a Ford Focus that leaked exhaust fumes into the cabin.

Bryson Bowers, of Newton Cars in Newton St Faith, near Norwich, was taken to court after Norfolk trading standards inspectors found a number of dangerous problems with the 2003-registered vehicle, pictured.

They went to the site last year after initially receiving complaints about the dealership in October 2018, reported the Eastern Daily Press.

The 43-year-old had already been advised about trading practices, including making sure vehicles he was selling were roadworthy.

However, when they went to the Newton Street business – whose website proclaims it to be ‘the nice people to do business with’ – last October, they found the Focus not only had major structural damage and a rear metal brake pipe that was corroded, its catalytic converter was also missing, meaning it was giving out dangerous exhaust fumes.

What’s more, a sensor to monitor the fumes was missing and a suspension spring was seriously corroded, which meant it might break all of a sudden, causing the Focus to swerve.

Exhaust fumes were found to be leaking into the vehicle’s cabin while it was being driven, a fog lamp was missing and another was broken.

Bowers wasn’t there while the inspection took place, trading standards told Norwich magistrates, and his son – who was in charge that day – took it off sale.

However, because there had been complaints before and Bowers senior had been given ‘significant advice’ and the Focus was on sale in such a bad state, trading standards decided to take him to court.

He admitted an offence under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 for the possession and offer of supply of a vehicle with identified dangerous faults when he appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court.

JPs fined him £700 as well as telling him to pay £5,104.99 costs plus a £70 victim surcharge – a total of £5,874.99.

The vehicle is no longer on gov.uk’s MOT and vehicle tax checker.

Picture: Norfolk County Council trading standards department

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

