Used car dealer ordered to cough up almost £4,000 after breaching consumer protection laws

  • Luton car dealer sentenced for selling cars without declaring safety recalls
  • Car Mart Ltd ignored ‘substantial advice’ from trading standards officers throughout 2022 and 2023
  • Firm has now been ordered to pay out £3,820

Time 8:38 am, November 8, 2024

A car dealer has been ordered to pay out almost £4,000 for failing to provide customers with important information.

The Luton-based Car Mart Ltd advertised a number of cars throughout 2022 and 2023 without informing consumers about outstanding manufacturer’s safety recalls.

Luton Trading Standards was made aware of the issue and provided the company with ‘substantial advice’, which was ignored by bosses, who ploughed on with business as usual.

According to law, vehicles with recalls should be rectified before sale, and if advertised while awaiting the recall, this information should be included in the advert.

Car Mart has now been hauled up before Luton Magistrates’ Court where it was found guilty of breaching consumer protection laws, following a trial.

The outfit was slapped with a £1,200 fine and ordered to pay costs of £2,500, as well as a £120 victim surcharge. Overall, the dealership must now pay a total of £3,820.

Reacting to the court’s ruling, Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards at Luton Borough Council, said the sentence should serve as a deterrent to other motor trader’s who are thinking about flouting consumer protection laws.

She said:  ‘Such negligent and reckless car traders are simply unacceptable.

‘In this case, the trader ignored our efforts to change their behaviour and received a large fine as a result.

‘We are pleased with the outcome and hope this will deter other businesses from deceiving customers and denying them their statutory rights.’

Pictured: Luton Magistrates’ Court via PA Images

