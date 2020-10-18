More sponsors have signed up to give their backing to this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

In fact, it’s proving so popular that the categories are going more quickly than ever before, with only a few now left.

The Used Car Awards – to be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott – are normally held as a grand party in London, but the 2020 ceremony will be online because of the pandemic.

The awards are the gold standard of the industry and keenly sought – as the rush of companies to be associated with them proves.

City Auction Group is not only sponsoring the Used Car of the Year award and its seven sub-categories but also the Used Car Supermarket category.

Chief executive Michael Tomalin said: ‘City Auction Group are delighted to be part of this very special 2020 Car Dealer digital awards evening.

‘Best Used Car Supermarket and Used Car of the Year are very relevant to our business at this time of considerable growth and development across the UK.’

Le Etta Pearce, chief executive of Dealer Auction, which is sponsoring the Dealers’ Dealer category, said: ‘We are thrilled to be supporting this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘The Dealers’ Dealer award, nominated by peers, is of particular importance to us as our platform facilitates trade-to-trade transactions, forming a crucial part in the used vehicle market.

‘To receive recognition from peers is a fabulous achievement and we can’t wait to be a part of announcing the winner.’

Lawgistics managing director Joel Combes said: ‘It is an absolute privilege to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020.

‘It’s the award that our founder, my father David Combes, was presented with last year, just months before he sadly passed away.

‘This award celebrates the commitment and value an individual has added to our industry. Anyone bestowed with this accolade is an example of whom we should aim to be if we want to be outstanding.

‘We are honoured to be part of giving recognition to the achievements of this year’s winner.’

Have you nominated yourself for a Used Car Award? – Do it here

Paul Guy, co-founder and director of Automotive Compliance, which is putting its name to the Newcomer Dealership category, said: ‘We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to sponsor the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘Used car sales are the backbone of our industry, and given our industry heritage, we all have fond recollections of selling used cars ourselves and appreciate the commitment and dedication it takes to get it right.’

Mann Island Finance is backing the Specialist Used Car Dealership category, and managing director John Hughes told how agility, fresh thinking, great service and a commitment to meeting customers’ needs plus going that extra step had arguably never been more critical

‘These are the principles that underpin the Mann Island Finance approach to helping dealers and their customers. It feels entirely appropriate therefore to support initiatives that embrace and champion these best practice principles.

‘Mann Island is delighted to be sponsoring the award for Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year, and we look forward to hearing their story and celebrating their success and recognition,’ he said.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are now in their eighth year.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 30, with the nominations list announced on Wednesday, November 4 following the first round of judging.

Once the mystery shopping round has then taken place, the shortlist will be revealed on Monday, November 16.

The grand video ceremony itself will take place at 6pm on Wednesday, December 16. Brewer and Baggott chat about it in the video above.

There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards.

Such is their popularity that only four categories are now left for sponsorship:

Service & Repair Outlet

Used Car Product

Used Car Online Sales Experience

Future Star Award

City Auction Group, Lawgistics and Mann Island Finance are also sponsoring an advert break each, with just three sponsorship slots remaining for those now too.

Companies or individuals looking to sponsor the awards can contact our team via [email protected] for details of the packages.

