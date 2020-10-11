We may not be throwing a party for this year’s Used Car Awards because of the pandemic but our digital alternative is still proving massively popular.

Nominations for the coveted trophies have been flooding in and sponsors have been flocking to throw their weight behind the prestigious event as well.

They’re as keen to be associated with it as people are to have the kudos of winning, because the Car Dealer Used Car Awards, which are now in their eighth year, really are the gold standard of the sector.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 30, with the long list of nominations being announced on Wednesday, November 4 following the first round of judging.

After the mystery shopping round is held, the shortlist will be revealed on Monday, November 16.

Have you nominated yourself for a Used Car Award?

The grand video ceremony itself – hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott – will take place at 6pm on Wednesday, December 16.

Warrantywise chief executive Lawrence Whittaker told us: ‘We are so thrilled to be sponsoring the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year award at the upcoming 2020 Used Car Awards.

‘As we have all experienced, this year has been particularly challenging for car manufacturers and dealers alike, so we are proud to be part of this celebration and to return some well-deserved positivity to the car industry!

‘We know how much these awards mean to the winners and we wish everyone taking part the best of luck from the whole team here at Warrantywise.’

G3 Vehicle Auctions said: ‘We are delighted to be involved in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards and join with James Baggott and Mike Brewer to revel in the successes of car dealers across the UK in 2020.

‘At G3 Vehicle Auctions, we strive to push boundaries with our creative digital solutions, so the award for Best Dealership Use of Video was identified as the perfect opportunity for us to honour the inventive approaches dealers go to in order to stand out from the crowd and engage with customers.

‘Used car dealerships of the UK – it’s time for lights, camera, action!’

Jeremy Evans, managing director of Marketing Delivery, said: ‘Marketing Delivery is the proud sponsor of the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 social media category.

‘In recent years we have witnessed and played a part in the expansion of social media as a marketing channel for dealers.

‘With SocialStock, our social media platform, we help dealers target relevant prospects with tailored stock remarketing and social media advertising tools, as well as automated lead capture for Facebook.

‘Helping dealers make the most of what social media can offer their businesses is a key part of what we do. We’re delighted to be involved in rewarding the best in our industry.’

Alex Buttle, director of Motorway, which is putting its name to the Used Car Dealership Group category, said: ‘Motorway are proud to be sponsoring the Used Car Awards this year.

‘Car Dealer’s passion for the used car industry is second to none and we’re really pleased to be part of this fantastic event. We wish all nominees the best of luck.’

Meanwhile, The WMS Group also told how proud it was to be a sponsor this year.

‘2020 has been a challenging year for all in the automotive sector. Events like this, however, offer us the opportunity to celebrate the success and achievements of individuals within our industry, even if it is done virtually.

‘Through adversity comes triumph, and even during these difficult times our dealer partners have used this as an opportunity to evolve and innovate in doing business, which is truly refreshing, and dealers should be rewarded with awards such as these.

‘Congratulations to all the nominees and good luck!’

There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards.

Categories still available for sponsorship are Service & Repair Outlet, Used Car Product, Used Car Online Sales Experience, Future Star Award, Used Car Supermarket, Newcomer Dealership, Outstanding Achievement, plus Used Car of the Year and its sub-categories.

We also have some sponsorship slots for advert breaks.

They’re all going fast though, so hurry to snap up your slot to get your name out there!

Companies or individuals looking to sponsor the awards can contact our sales department via sales@blackballmedia.co.uk for details of the packages available.