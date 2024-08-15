Used car dealers urge new government to sort grants or loans to support EV market

Grants or loans that support the second-hand electric vehicle market are the top action dealers want from the new Labour government.

That’s according to a poll carried out for August’s Startline Used Car Tracker.

A total of 62 dealers were quizzed for it, revealing that 56% would back the move.

That was followed by 50% who want cheaper electricity for EV drivers and 45% who want to see a massively increased presence of on-street charging points to make EVs more viable.

Tariffs or other measures on Chinese EVs to protect the existing market garnered 42% of the vote, while the same percentage also wants to see more training options to improve the availability of skilled people in the sector.

Just over a third (35%) would like to see a government-approved and administered used battery EV health check, while 31% said an improvement in the economy was needed to inspire consumer confidence and 23% wanted lower business rates.

Startline Motor Finance CEO Paul Burgess said: ‘The list of measures that dealers say they would like the new Labour government to deliver in our research is dominated by the issue of electrification, which is an indication of the deep concern they are feeling.

‘It’s interesting that the top factor is some kind of direct help with buying an electric car, whether that is some kind of grant or cheap loan.

‘Essentially, dealers think that the EV market needs some form of subsidy for consumers to be comfortable going electric.’

He said it was also interesting that only 35% of dealers wanted to see some form of government-backed battery health check.

‘We’ve asked this question of consumers this month and almost nine out of 10 [of 321 quizzed] say having a detailed picture of a used EV’s battery health would be an important part of any purchase.

‘It is also a commitment in the Labour manifesto, so is very likely to happen.’

In addition, Burgess highlighted the fact that training for the motor industry was so high up the list.

‘Getting hold of people with the right skills remains a very real issue for dealers, and they would clearly like to see the new government help solve this problem.’