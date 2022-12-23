Used car dealership Angus MacKinnon spreads Christmas cheer with gifts to customers, community and charity

Used car dealership Angus MacKinnon has rounded off a successful year with gifts to customers, community organisations and a children’s charity.

The Uttoxeter-based showroom said it wanted to help towards the cost of Christmas and make the festive season brighter as it understood that people were facing tough times.

It gave six people vouchers and hampers together worth £350, while food, gifts and money were donated elsewhere.

Six winners chosen at random received:

A £100 Tesco gift voucher

A £50 Edmonstons Butchers voucher

A £50 Strawberry Garden Centre gift voucher

A £50 toy voucher

A £50 Christmas food hamper

A £50 Christmas treat hamper

It also gave:

£120 to St Mary’s Mount Day Care

£100-worth of gifts to the Random Acts of Kindness Facebook page

About £100-worth of food to the Uttoxeter Renew Church

About £100-worth of food to the Random Acts of Kindness Facebook page

£100 to Save the Children, which staff raised by wearing Christmas jumpers

During 2022, Angus MacKinnon gave a total of £20,065 via local community funding, sponsorships and donations.

It also gave a vehicle with free regular maintenance to Uttoxeter First Responders, donated a van to Staffordshire Football Club, £250 to the Natasha Allergy Research foundation and £250 to the Uttoxeter Lions, among many other gifts.

Owner and managing director Stuart MacKinnon said: ‘We are proud to support our community. Thank you to all our lovely customers.’

The dealership’s Julian Stockton was highly commended in the Used Car Dealer Principal category at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Top: Angus MacKinnon marketing executive Charlotte Hudson is pictured on the left presenting the cheque to St Mary’s Mount Day Care manager Sheryll Ough

