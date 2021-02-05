Dealers of all sizes have had a challenging 12 months but it’s especially true in the 51-100 sector.

Why? Well, it’s a very congested part of the market with dealers battling to win customers’ loyalties. It’s one awards host Mike Brewer cut his teeth in too and he knows just how tough it can be.

RS Car Sales in Sandbach, Cheshire, came out on top in this category as they excelled in not only our mystery shopping, but they’re running a business that has plenty of happy customers.

Speaking about clinching the award, owners Rory Anderson and Thomas Cheung have simply tried to offer the very best experience they can.

‘It’s a big achievement for us in the most difficult year we’ve ever faced in business,’ Anderson said in the video you can watch at the top of this post.

‘Despite all what’s gone on during 2020, we’ve tried to work hard and not let anything stand in the way. We’ve grown continuously, we offered a lot of deliveries, and have been quick to adapt to click-and-collect and click-and-deliver.’

Anderson added: ‘We’ve also tried to offer the best digital experience we can. Every car has as many pictures and videos as possible.’

Our judges were particularly impressed with RS Car Sales’ fresh-looking, easy-to-navigate website and the firm’s great use of photography and video.

What really sealed the deal, however, was the business’s customer service with co-owner Thomas Cheung even offering to drive a car straight to our mystery shopper for inspection.

Cheung said: ‘We just like to try and make it easy for the customer and don’t put up any barriers – especially in this current climate which makes it difficult to buy a car.

‘Why make it hard for a customer? Just give them what they want – that’s the long and short of it.’

The business doesn’t intend to rest on its laurels, though, and plans to continue growing and using the experiences learnt in 2020 to develop.

‘It’s a great feeling winning this award,’ said Anderson. ‘We do quite well and sell a good number of cars a month, but it’s nice to get a pat on the back and some external validation.

‘We will do as much as we can to continue advertising and show we’re a trustworthy and credible business, and selling cars digitally and delivering cars to customers. We intend to keep on growing.’

Emerald House of Cars and Angus Mackinnon took the Highly Commended places.

W: rscarsales.com

T: 01270 748806

