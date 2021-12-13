Used Car Dealership of the Year: Up To 50 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse, Winner: Prestige Diesels & Sports

Taking home the trophy for Up To 50 Cars for the second time was Prestige Diesels and Sports, based in Portsmouth and run by Alexis Cassey and Scott Shilcock.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘This award is one of my favourites because it recognises those dealers that might not get their chance to shine anywhere else.

‘The Used Car Awards have always been about letting the whole industry get some recognition and this category sums that up!

‘What was clear from the mystery shopping in this category is how much the owners of all the shortlisted businesses care about their customers.

‘They really do offer a personal service and, as a result, excel.

‘Our winner is no stranger to this room or these awards. Run by two people who care passionately about their business and customers, it was clear at every touch point with the dealership that these two love the motor trade.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘It’s very unusual for a dealership to receive one of our Used Car Dealership of the Year awards twice, so it’s huge congratulations to Prestige Diesels for picking up the Up To 50 Cars gong again.

Shortlisted for the award:

ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars

Crompton Way Motors

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Thame Cars

The Car Company Bristol & Bath

‘The level of detail they go into with every car is really impressive and our mystery shoppers were blown away with the care they took when selling the car. Well done again to Scott and Alexis for a well-deserved win.’

After collecting the award from Tim Smith, the head of motor finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, Shilcock said: ‘We won this award back in 2014, so tonight we were not expecting to win again.

‘I think this one means more, because it’s a tough category and we really didn’t think we’d win again.’

Cassey added: ‘I’m just so proud for little old us. To be honest, I have to put everything on Scott, who worked really hard while I looked after our daughter this year.

‘He works so hard, and is honest with the customers.’

W: prestigedieselsportsmouthuk

T: 023 9217 7424

Pictured at top from left are Tim Smith, Scott Shilcock, Alexis Cassey and Mike Brewer

