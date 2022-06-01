Used car dealership to move to new home in Shropshire after 150-year-old body repair shop put site up for sale

A used car dealership in Shropshire is to move to a site that has been home to a body repair shop for more than 150 years.

Smithfield Motors has purchased the historic home of Tudor Motor Body Repairs, which has been based on the premises, in Market Drayton, since 1870.

It was only recently put on the market, when current boss Kevin Vernon decided to retire and Smithfield Motors leapt at the chance to buy it.

The outfit, owned by local dealer Sam Edwards, will be moving to the site from its current location on the nearby Smithfield Road.

The site includes commercial buildings and a residential two-bedroom cottage, the Shropshire Star reports.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for surveyors, Towler Shaw Roberts, said: ‘We are pleased to have been able to arrange the sale of such an iconic building which will continue to be involved with the automotive industry.

‘The site has so much history with Tudor Motor Body Repairs having evolved from coach builders and wheelwrights to specialists in the maintenance and restoration of classic sports cars.

‘We wish Kevin a happy retirement while we also wish Sam Edwards and Smithfield Motors every success in their new premises.’

Vernon, who joined Tudor Motor Body Repairs in 1976, said: ‘The company had been under continual ownership since 1870. Mr Tudor started the company on the site in 1870 and his two sons worked alongside him.

‘There was obviously no cars then, so it was repairing and building horse drawn vehicles, coach builders and wheelwrights.