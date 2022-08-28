Used car prices, MG axes dealers, and is New Reg Day really so important? Listen to the latest Car Dealer Podcast NOW

Cap HPI’s Derren Martin joined the team for this week’s Car Dealer Podcast.

The valuations expert chatted about August used car prices before taking part in the weekly podcast competition.

Martin, who had spoken earlier to Car Dealer Live in-depth about August used car values – which you can watch by clicking here – gave the headline figures for the month which included a 0.3 per cent drop in values.

‘Values of younger used cars (nearly-new) have gone up slightly while older used cars (10 years) have dropped – August was a flat-is market and plateaued like we have seen for the last few months.’

Martin added: ‘Electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids performed well, while petrols and diesels came under some pressure.’

He joined Car Dealer’s Jon Reay and James Batchelor to also chat about the best stories over the past seven days.

