As the commercial effects of the pandemic took hold, dealers needed all the help they could get to make their cars stand out for those all-important sales.

Autoglym stepped up to the plate with its premium vehicle protection system product LifeShine and its lifetime guarantee giving dealers and their customers peace of mind.

Chief executive Paul Caller told us: ‘Autoglym is delighted to once again figure in the elite group of Used Car Awards Highly Commended nominees, which shows a true appreciation of the brand’s quality and strength in the market.

‘It yet again reassures us that LifeShine is a product loved and valued by car dealers across the spectrum and it’s a genuine honour to be seen as among the best of the best.’

He echoed our judges’ sentiments when describing what set it apart from its competitors, saying: ‘Autoglym is a royal-warranted car care brand that develops and makes its products in the UK.

‘We have a reputation for being an extremely high-quality brand with a huge amount of customer loyalty both in the trade and with retail customers.

‘LifeShine is a product that combines all of Autoglym’s key attributes.’

Caller emphasised how important the recognition was, commenting: ‘The Used Car Awards are recognised across the industry as the Oscars of the used car world.’

And the future looks as shiny for Autoglym as the gleam that it gives vehicles.

‘Once lockdown is lifted, we expect there to be a huge take-up in new car sales and the long-term protection that Autoglym LifeShine offers, especially given the pent-up demand in the market,’ said Caller.

W: lifeshine.com

T: 01462 677766

E: [email protected]

To find out who else was a winner in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 click here.