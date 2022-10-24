Used car sales for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell in September

Sales of used cars by the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell by more than six per cent last month, latest figures show.

Data compiled for Car Dealer by CarCondor.co.uk reveals that the Top 200 car dealers in the UK sold 154,466 cars in September.

It was a substantial 6.56 per cent decrease on August’s 165,314 figure.

Revenue was also down too by 3.58 per cent on August. September’s figure totalled £3.17bn compared with the previous month’s £3.29bn.

There was a rise in the number of cars bought as stock by the Top 200 car dealers.

The month saw 168,635 used cars purchased by dealers to fill out their forecourts – a 9.23 per cent rise on August’s 154,385.

Sales fell across the board across all dealer types, with franchise dealers seeing a 6.45 per cent fall, independents a 4.33 per cent decrease and supermarkets a slide of 8.6 per cent.

Glasgow-based Arnold Clark remained in pole position in the Top 200 list, with an average of 24,360 used cars on its books – a figure compiled across its franchised and used car sites.

Marshall remained in second place on 9,288, while troubled ‘online disruptor’ Cazoo clung onto third position with an average of 7,645.

Rising one place into third was Bristol Street Motors with 7,452 ahead of Pendragon-owned Evans Halshaw in fourth with an average 7,106 cars, and Cinch in sixth on 6,769.

The top ten was completed by Sytner (6,473); Carshop (6,406); Inchcape (4,886) and Lookers (4,771).

The best-selling used car, as usual, was the Ford Fiesta, while the fastest-selling used EV was the Kia Niro – previously it was the Hyundai Ioniq.

The full 200-strong list can be viewed below.