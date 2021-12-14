Used Car Sales Team of the Year, sponsored by Motorway, Winner: Plympton Car Centre

Plympton Car Centre scooped the hotly contested Used Car Sales Team of the Year accolade at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The Plymouth-based firm was praised by our mystery shoppers for its superb service throughout the judging process.

They were also impressed by the staff’s professionalism and helpful manner, which saw them bag top honours.

Reacting to the win, director Stewart McMinn said: ‘We’re ecstatic. I think the way people are buying online has increased massively, with more people shopping out of the area, and our online presence has really helped with this.

‘We have a massive online presence with the ability to click and collect or reserve online. People’s buying habits have changed over the past 18 months and definitely towards used vehicles.’

Sales manager Tim Carpenter added: ‘We’re really excited to have won this. I’ve known Stewart for many years and he’s built the business from the ground up.

‘It means the world to us and we can’t wait to go back to the dealership and tell the whole team.’

Plympton Car Centre was also highly commended in the Used Car Customer Care and Best Used Car Dealership in the 51-100 cars categories.

Commenting on its trio of triumphs, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Plympton Car Centre were one of the most successful dealers at the Used Car Awards with honours in three categories.

‘They secured highly commended in the Best Used Car Dealership in the 51-100 Cars category, impressing judges with their excellent service, and also in the Used Car Customer Care category.

‘They then took top honours with a win as the Used Car Sales Team of the Year. It is a superb result and Plympton should be very proud indeed of their achievements.’

Plympton Car Centre was established in 1994 and has been run as a family business ever since.

Pictured from left are James Bush, sales director of category sponsor Motorway, Tim Carpenter, Morgan McMinn, Stewart McMinn and Mike Brewer

