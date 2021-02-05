It was a double triumph for Carbase at the 2020 Used Car Awards. Not only did it scoop the winner’s trophy for its website, but it was also highly commended as a car supermarket.

The family-run business began life as the Brent Cars dealership in a Somerset village in 2003.

Since then, it has grown to become the largest independent used car dealership in the south-west of England, with five Carbase stores, Vanbase Bristol, more than 200 staff and over 3,000 cars and vans in stock.

But although it’s now trading on an industrial scale, it’s never lost sight of its philosophy of treating others as it would like to be treated itself, making trust, fairness and transparency its business cornerstones.

With the judging taking place before the latest lockdown, for this category our mystery shoppers were specifically seeking large firms that still gave customers a great service online, on the phone and in person, and Carbase excelled here.

Managing director Steve Winter told us: ‘To be awarded Highly Commended for Used Car Supermarket of the Year is truly a great achievement.

‘We were up against some of the biggest names in the motor trade, and I couldn’t be happier with our accomplishment through our constant incremental improvements to our systems for a higher-quality customer experience.

‘From online all the way through to our physical stores, we are constantly adapting.’

He added: ‘I am so very proud of the team we share here at Carbase and I appreciate their hard work, dedication and all they do, each and every day.

‘Thank you Team Carbase and thank you Car Dealer. It means a lot to be recognised so highly in this forever-evolving industry and we look forward to growing even further!’

W: carbase.co.uk

T: 0330 433 2575

