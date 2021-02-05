Built up by a team with more than 45 years’ industry experience combined, SW Car Supermarket – which was also highly commended in the social media user category – is really going places.

The Peterborough-based business began life in the Silverwood area – hence the initials in its name – in 2010 with a 100-car stock.

It’s since grown and grown, opening an SW Car Superstore sister branch with both combined holding up to 2,000 used cars, and recently bought two sites to expand even further and another 700 to 800 used cars.

Not only that but it will be moving into the used van sector too, offering some 300 LCVs.

It prides itself on its high level of customer service and no-pressure sales approach, and that really resonated with our judges.

Anton Khan, chief executive of SW Car Supermarket Group, and John Marshall, its director of operations, told us of their delight at being highly commended.

‘What a compliment for all of us here at SW! We’re extremely happy with the result. We do a lot of things very well and I am so proud of the team – this award is for them,’ said Khan.

Marshall added: ‘Of course, it would have been nice to win, but what a fantastic achievement nonetheless.

‘We have a great team here and pride ourselves on our customer service. It’s important for us to have the team on point and during what’s been a very difficult year, they have been nothing short of amazing.‘

Khan continued: ‘It means an awful lot to us. During these unprecedented times, we’ve had to dig deep to ensure that we continue to operate to the best of our ability.

‘As a business, we’ve had to learn to adapt very quickly. We’ve introduced new strategies, processes and products to continuously improve and offer the best customer experience possible.

‘The team have been brilliant – I can’t fault them – and they’ve adapted really well to all the changes made within the business.’

Marshall commented: ‘We’ve had curveballs thrown our way left, right and centre – the whole industry has, so we appreciate that we’re no exception.

‘It’s tough out there and it’s been a very weird year, which makes winning an award such as this all the more special. The whole team is buzzing and it’s provided a real lift and boost to morale.’

What did they think set SW Car Supermarket apart from its competitors?

‘We believe that it’s our family-friendly approach to used car sales. We simply try to be less corporate,’ said Khan.

‘Our customers mean everything to us and we have invested a lot of time and money in ensuring that they get the best experience possible. We’re offering a new car sales experience to the used car market.’

Marshall expanded on that, saying: ‘We’re very welcoming and we want our customers to enjoy their time with us as we appreciate what a big deal buying a car can be.

‘Our sales team is very approachable and never puts customers under any pressure. We simply want to find the right car for them – one to suit their lifestyle and one that they’ll love.’

As mentioned above, the company will be opening two new sites and Marshall said that would alter the dynamic of the business in terms of its wholesale approach.

‘We’re going to be implementing many positive alterations to our stock management processes,’ he said.

‘As you can imagine, we’re all very excited about our expansion plans and we can’t wait to open our two new premises,’ he added.

Khan finished by saying: ‘Awards such as these provide us with a fantastic platform to shout about who we are and what we do.

‘We’ve been lucky to have been recipients of a Used Car Award for the past three years now and it’s a wonderful accolade to be able to advertise to our customers.’

W: swcarsupermarket.uk

T: 01733 829866

