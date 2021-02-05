Over the years, the used car supermarkets have perfected the art of the sale with slick preparation facilities, great access to stock and smooth sales processes.

In many ways, they’ve driven change in the motor trade and have led the way with a customer-centric approach.

Our mystery shoppers were looking for businesses that, despite their scale still gave customers a great service online, on the phone and in person.

Big Motoring World has been, forgive us, a big name in the business for a number of years, and in 2020 the business widened its operation to include Carzam – a purely online used car sales operation.

Our judges were impressed at Big Motoring World’s slick operation that gives customers a premium experience, and they liked their website and the superb service they received.

Winning the award is just the icing on what has been a very challenging year, says Big Motor World Group marketing director, Darren Miller.

‘It’s just amazing winning this award,’ he said in a video with awards host Mike Brewer, which you can watch at the top of this post.

‘It’s been such a tough year and a different year – not just for us but for everybody in the trade. We’ve really had to think on our feet and pivot all over the place to make things work properly.’

A jubilant Miller added: ‘We are over the moon at winning this award. I’m ecstatic.

‘It’s the top award in the industry and it’s the best award we could ever get.’

Car supermarkets offering customers a wide choice of quality prepared cars is nothing new, but it’s a hard task becoming a trusted name. The secret to success is knowing your business and customers inside out, says Miller.

‘We know what we’re selling and we keep a close eye on having the right product at the right price,’ he explains.

‘That changes so many things because some of the franchised dealers are stuck with a specific model or make they can sell, whereas as a car supermarket we can sell whatever we like.

‘What we sell is what people want and that helps keep us ahead of the pack.’

Miller passed a lot of the praise over to the team.

He said: ‘Our team has worked so, so hard during the last year – they work hard anyway of course, but 2020 was such a different year, and our team were so flexible in their working hours and approach to the business.

‘Everyone has put so much in to make the business work and be successful, especially in the lockdown times – it’s been a real learning curve.

‘Ultimately it’s their award that’s allowed us to do what we do – and it’s what we do which has allowed us to be recognised by Car Dealer.’

Carbase and SW Car Supermarket took the Highly Commended awards.

W: bigmotoringworld.co.uk

T: 01634 248638

To find out who else won awards in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 click here.