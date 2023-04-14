The used cars that make dealers the most profit revealed as Lexus topples Land Rover

Lexus models made used car dealers the most profit last month, according to freshly released data.

The Japanese cars returned dealers an average retail margin on their forecourts of £3,350.

Dealer Auction analyses the prices dealers charge in their showrooms compared to what they bought them for in trade sales to generate its ‘Retail Margin Monitor’. it has just released the data for March.

In the most profitable used car brand table, Subaru takes second place.

Its models returned dealers an average profit of £3,100, closely followed by the previous most-profitable brand, Land Rover, which returned an average £3,000 per used car sale.

Dealer Auction’s Kieran TeeBoon said: ‘Historically, Land Rover has ruled the roost, only once before being knocked off the top spot by JLR stablemate, Jaguar.

‘So Lexus and Subaru taking the top two spots is very interesting. Though it’s worth noting that Subaru’s well-documented supply issues could be playing a part in driving prices up, and the heavy snow fall at the start of the month may well have contributed as the marque is a popular affordable all-weather car.’

Used car profit margins: Top 10 brands

Source: Dealer Auction, March 2023

Lexus, £3,350

Subaru, £3,100

Land Rover, £3,000

Jeep, £2,700

Jaguar, £2,600

MG, £2,475

BMW, £2,470

DS, £2,400

Mitsubishi, £2,380

Mercedes, £2,300

Car dealers usually make an average of £1,500 profit per used car sale. In their recent results, listed dealer group Pendragon said it made £1,607 per used car sold in 2022.

And on a recent Car Dealer Podcast (listen below), Swansway boss Peter Smyth said the firm makes around £2,200 per used car his group sells. Cazoo, meanwhile, made just £403 per car it sold in 2022.

Dealer Auction’s data also breaks down sales to reveal the most profitable individual used car models.

It’s here where Land Rover really does rise to the top, with three models in the top five.

The Land Rover Discovery 4 made dealers the most profit in March returning them on average £3,600.

The Discovery Sport (£3,400) was in second place and the Range Rover Evoque was fourth making dealers £3,100.

Used car profit margins: Top 10 models

Source: Dealer Auction, March 2023

Land Rover Discovery 4, £3,600

Land Rover Discovery Sport, £3,400

Volvo XC90, £3,300

Range Rover Evoque, £3,100

Mitsubishi Outlander, £2,950

BMW 3 Series, £2,450

Volvo XC60, £2,360

BMW X1, £2,350

Citroen C4 Grand Picasso, £2,330

Ford S-Max, £2,300

Dealer Auction said the inclusion of two people carriers in the top 10 used models list was a ‘surprise’.

‘This suggests that dealers are getting ahead of the game by locating practical, family-friendly vehicles for the summer,’ said the firm.

‘Highly seasonal’ models like the S-Max and Grand Picasso give dealers a ‘unique opportunity for profit’, added TeeBoon.

Richard Walker, director of insights at Auto Trader, said the data pointed to a positive outlook for the used car market for the rest of the year.

He said: ‘Given the stream of negative newspaper headlines, for many people the outlook for 2023 didn’t look promising.

‘But against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty, used car prices, and the market more broadly, have gone from strength-to-strength in Q1 and the profitability of the models highlighted in the Retail Margin Monitor confirms this.’

Car Dealer reveals the most profitable dealer groups every year in our Top 100. Find out who topped the list last year in our video below.