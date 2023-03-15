Dealer Auction is helping more used car dealers experience the benefits of digital remarketing

While the supply of used vehicles shows early signs of improvement in 2023, it remains at its lowest for some time.

That means dealers must be efficient with their remarketing activities if they want to buy and sell vehicles profitably. For an increasing number, that means utilising new digital auction platforms.

We know it’s tough out there, but Dealer Auction has been built from the ground up with efficiency in mind. And now we’re giving dealers more opportunity to benefit from the platform in difficult market conditions.

Profitable and fast trade sales

We know that the faster you can dispose of your trade stock, the bigger profit margin you retain and the quicker you can get the cash back into your bank.

Marketplace director Kieran TeeBoon explains: ‘With Dealer Auction, it takes an average of just 2.9 days to sell a vehicle.

‘That means dealers get cash back into their pockets faster, beat any losses caused by depreciation, and free up more space for vehicles that will earn an even greater margin at retail.

‘Vehicles also achieve up to six per cent more money through our platform than traditional remarketing routes.

‘The way we do this is simple. Our smart platform actively connects the right stock to the right buyer, sending stock alerts when vehicles have been added that match their criteria and letting them know which vehicles are popular in their local area.

‘What’s more, every independent dealer on our platform gets their first sale free each month. That can equate to £600 a year in savings on sellers’ fees. It’s a no-brainer!’

All the stock a dealer needs – in one place

We know there are two sides to every sale, so Dealer Auction is built with buyers equally in mind.

Sourcing quality used stock is the number one issue dealers face today, so Dealer Auction makes it easy for them to find the right vehicles.

Up to 11,000 fresh vehicles are added to the platform monthly, aggregating the largest number of OEM, fleet, dealer, auction and consumer sources in one place.

Sarah Marley, sales and marketing director, explains: ‘We’ve made it easy for dealers to find the right vehicles for their forecourt.

‘Dealers can set their stock policy and our smart platform does the work for them.

‘With tailored instant alerts, we notify dealers as soon as a suitable vehicle is added to the platform so they can be the first to bid.

‘We also integrate smart data insights into the platform. For example, our unique retail margin data means dealers can see what vehicles are likely to achieve the best profits, while the Auto Trader Retail Rating lets buyers know what vehicles are popular in their local area.’

90-day free trial

Dealer Auction is now helping more dealers navigate today’s market challenges by offering an extended 90-day free trial to all independent dealers who are new to the platform.

As part of the trial, you’ll gain full access to buy and sell vehicles, plus access to Dealer Auction’s support team who provide advice on getting the most out of the platform. Simply visit dealerauction.co.uk to find out more.